A new profile in New York Magazine revealed more about Attorney General William Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr’s relationship with former special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t great...

Secret Service Spent More Than A Quarter Million At Trump Props In Just 5 Months The Secret Service spent more than $250,000 at Trump properties during the first five months of Trump's presidency. Business Insider reports newly released records offered new insight into federal.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published on November 22, 2019