Canada: Clarity In Claims Against Adjusters In Their Personal Capacity - Miller Thomson LLP Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

A recent decision of Justice Perell (Burns v. RBC Life Insurance Co., 2019 ONSC 6977) provides some welcome clarity on the issues of whether insurance adjusters owe a duty 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mondaq LawNewsCanada Clarity In Claims Against Adjusters In Their Personal Capacity https://t.co/3eU6EBeuST 2 days ago Insurance News Clarity In Claims Against Adjusters In Their Personal Capacity https://t.co/8qPXX1wNaG 2 days ago