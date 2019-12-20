Global  

United States: EDGAR Closed Christmas Eve And Christmas Day - Cooley LLP

Mondaq Friday, 20 December 2019
In case you missed it, the SEC's EDGAR system will be closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, because the federal government will be closed on both days.
