Canada: Increase Of Transfer Duties In Montréal - Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 9 minutes ago )

The City of Montréal has adopted a bylaw that will increase the transfer duties payable in Montréal for transactions exceeding $2 million, starting on January 1, 2020. 👓 View full article

