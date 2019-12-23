Canada: Réforme de la copropriété divise au Québec : l'impact sur les développements immobiliers - Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

L'Assemblée nationale du Québec a adopté le projet de loi 16 modifiant diverses dispositions du Code civil du Québec relatives à la copropriété divise et adoptant des mesures pour protéger les acomptes payés par les acheteurs d'une unité. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this