UK: Employee's Covert Recording Of A Meeting With HR Not Misconduct, Says EAT - Mayer Brown Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

In Phoenix House Ltd v Stockman, the EAT were asked to determine whether Mrs Stockman's behaviour in covertly recording a meeting with HR amounted to misconduct 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mondaq Europe Employee's Covert Recording Of A Meeting With HR Not Misconduct, Says EAT https://t.co/nElGUicfOG 3 days ago Mondaq UK Employee's Covert Recording Of A Meeting With HR Not Misconduct, Says EAT https://t.co/7ihIeZAvcp 3 days ago Employment Law Employee's Covert Recording Of A Meeting With HR Not Misconduct, Says EAT https://t.co/AQFA5b0KVs #HR #Law 3 days ago