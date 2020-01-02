Global  

United States: Gobierno fija incremento del salario mínimo para el año 2020 en Colombia - Holland & Knight

Mondaq Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
El Gobierno de Colombia anunció que el incremento del Salario Mínimo Legal Mensual y del Auxilio Legal de Transporte para el año 2020 será del 6%.
