Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

United States: DDTC Publishes ITAR Carve-Out For Encrypted Technical Data And Software, And Further Harmonizes Definitions Common To The ITAR And The EAR - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Mondaq Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
On December 26, 2019, DDTC published an interim final rule that would allow, under certain conditions, encrypted technical data and software that is subject to the ITAR to be sent,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

TikTok Sued For Exposing Data From Underage Users [Video]TikTok Sued For Exposing Data From Underage Users

TikTok is being sued over allegations of collecting and exposing the identifiable data of children under 13. According to Gizmodo, doing this is in violation of child privacy protection laws. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

US Army To Investigate TikTok After Congressional Warning [Video]US Army To Investigate TikTok After Congressional Warning

The US Army is undertaking a security assessment of China-owned social media platform TikTok. The move came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer raised national security concerns over the app’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United States: Trump Administration Issues Proposed Policies To Facilitate Importation Of Prescription Drugs From Canada, Other Countries - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would allow for the importation of...
Mondaq

United States: Major Boost For SCCs Challenged By The Schrems 2.0 Case But More Uncertainty For The Privacy Shield - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

We reported in July 2019 that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) heard a case brought by privacy-rights activist Max Schrems
Mondaq

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.