Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United States: SEC Proposes Updates To Accredited Investor Definition - Ropes & Gray LLP

Mondaq Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
On December 18, 2019, the SEC voted (3-2) to propose amendments to expand the definition of "accredited investor."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United States: SEC Proposes To Amend Auditor Independence Rules - Cooley LLP

Recently, SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia hinted at possible forthcoming changes to the auditor independence rules, remarking that, in connection with the...
Mondaq

United States: SEC Investor Advocate Highlights Areas For Concern - Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

The SEC Office of the Investor Advocate ("OIA") identified problematic investment products and practices and outlined developments in key policy areas.
Mondaq

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News SEC Proposes Updates To Accredited Investor Definition - Corporate/Commercial Law - United States - Mondaq News Ale… https://t.co/vaKJAT9Grq 1 day ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News SEC Proposes Updates To Accredited Investor Definition - Corporate/Commercial Law - United States - Mondaq News Ale… https://t.co/jjYfMPKFob 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.