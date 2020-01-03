Global  

Hong Kong: New Sheriff In Town For Insurance Intermediaries In Hong Kong - Clyde & Co

Mondaq Friday, 3 January 2020
The Hong Kong Insurance Authority (IA), an independent statutory body, has taken over regulatory control for insurance intermediaries.
News video: Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations

Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations 02:31

 Protesters at the harbour front counted down, chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!'

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year&apos;s Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year&apos;s Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Amid protests, Hong Kong welcomes New Year 2020

Hong Kong, Dec 31 (ANI): Hundreds of pro-democracy protestors formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not...
Hong Kong's New Year's pro-democracy rally ends with mass arrests

Organisers claimed more than a million people gathered for Wednesday's rally, with Hong Kong police saying they arrested 400 people throughout the demonstration.
