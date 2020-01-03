Global  

Worldwide: U.S. State Department Advisory On Sanctions Risks Associated With Needle Coke And Graphic Electrodes Exports To Iran - Winston & Strawn LLP

Mondaq Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
On December 16, 2019, the U.S. Department of State (State Department) issued an advisory concerning the exports of metal products to Iran.
United States: New York State Department Of Financial Services Requires Regulated Institutions Submit Plans For Managing LIBOR Discontinuation Risks - Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

On Dec. 23, 2019, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) issued a letter to New York-regulated depository and non-depository institutions
Mondaq

State Department spokeswoman pressed on whether Trump administration's Iran policy is working

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus insisted Wednesday that the Trump administration's policy...
MENAFN.com

