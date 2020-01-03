Global  

United States: Happy New Year - Foley & Lardner

Mondaq Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Manufacturing Industry Advisory team wishes you a Happy New Year! Thank you for your continued support of the Manufacturing Industry Advisory blog!
 Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.

