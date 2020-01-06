Global  

New Zealand: New Zealand Parliament Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill Gets Royal Assent - STA Law Firm

Monday, 6 January 2020
The new law viz. the Zero Carbon Law 2019 provides the framework for New Zealand Government to formulate and implement climate change policies as per the Paris Agreement.
News video: Climate Change and Weather Patterns Linked for First Time in New Study

Climate Change and Weather Patterns Linked for First Time in New Study 00:49

 A new study links global daily weather patterns to climate change for the first time. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

