Canada: Hausse du salaire minimum au Québec - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

À compter du 1er mai 2020, le salaire minimum au Québec sera haussé de 0,60 $ l'heure, pour atteindre 13,10 $ l'heure 👓 View full article

