It’s too late to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, DOJ says in legal opinion

ABA Journal Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Equal Rights Amendment can’t become part of the U.S. Constitution because Congress’ deadline for ratification has expired, according to a legal opinion by the…
Officials vote to make Pendleton County a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' [Video]Officials vote to make Pendleton County a 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court on Friday unanimously approved a symbolic resolution declaring their community a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” — one opposed to any law that would create new..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:21Published

The Equal Rights Amendment Returns to Utah and the LDS Church Signals its Opposition to it [Video]The Equal Rights Amendment Returns to Utah and the LDS Church Signals its Opposition to it

Dozens of supporters and protestors rallied at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday in response to the possible ratification of the Equal Rights Amendments.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment, Justice Department says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department says the Equal Rights Amendment can no longer be ratified because its deadline expired decades ago, throwing a barrier...
Seattle Times

DOJ undercuts efforts to revive Equal Rights Amendment, heartening pro-life groups

The Justice Department on Wednesday undercut efforts to revive the dormant Equal Rights Amendment, finding that an expired pair of deadlines imposed by...
FOXNews.com


