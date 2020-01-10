Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United States: Enterprise Software Customer Wins Jury Verdict Against Micro Focus Arising Out Of Software Audit - Tactical Law Group LLP

Mondaq Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The result was a complete and total defense victory for Micro's enterprise software customer Express.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Booker, Wyden Demand Answers From Insurance Companies Using Racially Biased Software [Video]Booker, Wyden Demand Answers From Insurance Companies Using Racially Biased Software

Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker has written a letter to health insurance companies. It wasn't a love letter. Booker and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Or.) wrote to UnitedHealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United States: No, You're A Customer: Recent Second Circuit Decision Circumscribes Merit And Preempts State Law Impairment Of Safe Harbor Protections In The Wake Of A Failed LBO - Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

On December 19, 2019, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (the "Second Circuit") affirmed a ruling of the United States District Court for...
Mondaq

United States: Does Elon Musk's Defamation Defense Verdict Spell "Open Season" For Social Media Insults? Answer: Nope. - Venable LLP

On December 6, a federal jury in the Central District of California found that Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not defame cave diver Vernon Unsworth by referring to him...
Mondaq


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.