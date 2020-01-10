Global  

Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction

ABA Journal Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration can now tap $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a federal appeals court ruled…
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall

Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall 01:10

 The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals&apos; 2-1 decision temporarily halts an injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas last month that blocked the funds.

Juror’s higher being belief won’t void ex-rep.’s conviction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A juror who believed that a higher being directed an innocent verdict for a former Florida congresswoman was removed from the case...
Seattle Times

Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline station

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to build a natural gas compressor...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

aaronparkertv

Aaron Parker A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the @realDonaldTrump administration can use $3.6 billion from the U.S.… https://t.co/ytrfx1O41s 1 hour ago

cyruslawgroup

Cyrus Law Group P.C. Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction https://t.co/DUU4wH8MKY 2 hours ago

NettiS17

Nettie RT @ABAJournal: A federal appeals court has approved diversion of military funds for the construction of President Donald Trump's border wa… 2 hours ago

aaronparkertv

Aaron Parker A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration can use $3.6 billion from the U.S. military b… https://t.co/McuJM6xhjf 2 hours ago

WarrenJMartinJr

Warren J. Martin Jr. Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction https://t.co/hwpslbqOWu 2 hours ago

freiherrvquast

Juchter van Bergen Quast Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction https://t.co/jZG49ws2Ga 2 hours ago

freiherrvquast

Juchter van Bergen Quast Federal appeals court approves diversion of military funds to border wall construction https://t.co/m20NzRGhaq 2 hours ago

High_IQs4Trump

Bob Diamond - Vietnam Vet 4 Trump - Mensa Member Federal appeals #court overturned a lower court ruling, thus allowing the Trump administration to divert $3.6B in… https://t.co/LJA9qT2PQH 2 hours ago

