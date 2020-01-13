Turkey: Taşınmazlara İlişkin Kayıtlı Oldukları Tapu Müdürlükleri Dışındaki Müdürlüklerde İşlem Yapılması Hakkında Mevzuat Değişikliği - Kilinc Law & Consultin Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tapu Müdürlüklerince yetki alanları dışında kalan taşınmazlara ilişkin işlem ("İşlemler") yapılabilmesi adına ilk adımlar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this