Appeals court directs all California cities to follow ‘sanctuary state’ law

ABA Journal Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
All California cities must follow the “sanctuary state” law, which restricts local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration agents, an appeals court ruled Friday.

California’s…
