Australia: What would a national Climate Change Act mean for Australia? - Marque Lawyers

Mondaq Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Climate Change Act would impact on procurement, funding and likely alter its administrative decision-making process.
News video: The grim clear up of dead wildlife in Australia's bushfires

The grim clear up of dead wildlife in Australia's bushfires 01:09

 Australia and New Zealand military personnel searched for and cleaned up dead animals on Kangaroo Island, as bushfires left up to a billion animals dead or at risk. Lauren Anthony reports.

What Australia could look like in 2050

What a new Australia could look like in 30 years if the national climate change discourse moved to the centre.
The Age

Australia: Calls for states to take action on climate change - Sydney Criminal Lawyers

Australian state and territory governments must, in the absence of federal leadership, take action on climate change.
Mondaq


