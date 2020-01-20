United States: Employer Alert: Non-Competes Are Under Attack In Certain States - January 16, 2020 - Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.

Between the now-infamous Jimmy John's debacle and the Obama administration's call to reduce use of non-compete agreements, ...



Recent related news from verified sources United States: Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement - Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to...

Mondaq 6 days ago



United States: Smoking Cannabis Legally In Illinois: What's An Employer To Do? - Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP On January 1, 2020, Illinois joined the growing number of states that allow the sale and use of marijuana for personal and recreational use.

Mondaq 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this