Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United States: Employer Alert: Non-Competes Are Under Attack In Certain States - January 16, 2020 - Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.

Mondaq Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Between the now-infamous Jimmy John's debacle and the Obama administration's call to reduce use of non-compete agreements, ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United States: Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement - Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.

One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to...
Mondaq

United States: Smoking Cannabis Legally In Illinois: What's An Employer To Do? - Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

On January 1, 2020, Illinois joined the growing number of states that allow the sale and use of marijuana for personal and recreational use.
Mondaq

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.