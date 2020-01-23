Global  

United States: HHS OIG Flags $2.2 Billion In Potential Medicare Advantage Overpayments For CMS Audits - Squire Patton Boggs LLP

Mondaq Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
CMS said it plans to audit risk-adjustment payments that Medicare Advantage (MA) plans received based on having identified additional diagnoses in beneficiary medical chart reviews.
