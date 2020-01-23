United States: HHS OIG Flags $2.2 Billion In Potential Medicare Advantage Overpayments For CMS Audits - Squire Patton Boggs LLP

CMS said it plans to audit risk-adjustment payments that Medicare Advantage (MA) plans received based on having identified additional diagnoses in beneficiary medical chart reviews.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources UnitedHealth's 2020 Guidance Disappointed, But a Potential Remedy Remains UnitedHealth's guidance may not be anything to worry about, even though the stock fell Tuesday. Shares of the health insurance giant fell 1.02% to $276.80 Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.86% on.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:23Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources United States: Negative Interest Rate X Negative Bond Yield = Positive Arbitrage? - Squire Patton Boggs LLP Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke recently advised that the Fed should maintain "constructive ambiguity"...

Mondaq 1 week ago



United States: Insurers Preempting Upcoming Changes For E/M Visit Documentation - Duane Morris LLP On November 15, 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ("CMS") published the 2020 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule in the Federal Register.

Mondaq 5 days ago





Tweets about this