Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

ABA Journal Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is considering whether to create an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, Justice Elena Kagan told…
