Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Legal News > Plan to drop law school entry exam requirement withdrawn before ABA House vote

Plan to drop law school entry exam requirement withdrawn before ABA House vote

ABA Journal Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar withdrew a resolution before the ABA House of Delegates on Monday that…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

New membership model will mean lower dues, free CLE and customized content for ABA members

A new dues structure that starts in September 2019 was overwhelmingly approved by the ABA House of Delegates on Monday during the ABA Annual Meeting…
ABA Journal


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.