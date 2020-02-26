Global  

Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

ABA Journal Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is considering whether to create an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, Justice Elena Kagan told…
 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

