Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion..
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a major abortion rights case. Chief Justice John Robers rebuked the Senate's top Democrat for what he called "threatening"... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •NPR