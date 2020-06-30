Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

ABA Journal Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is considering whether to create an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, Justice Elena Kagan told…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rules On Consumer Financial Protection Bureau [Video]

Supreme Court Rules On Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Supreme Court ruled that the president has broad authority to fire the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but what does that mean for the future of the agency?

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published
Supreme Court: LA Abortion Restrictions Violate the Constitution [Video]

Supreme Court: LA Abortion Restrictions Violate the Constitution

Another high-profile ruling from the Supreme Court, this time striking down restrictions on abortion passed into law in Louisiana.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published
Inside Politics: Supreme Court Rulings P.3 [Video]

Inside Politics: Supreme Court Rulings P.3

As if the year 2020 has not been tumultuous enough, here’s comes the U.S. Supreme Court. Every year towards the end of June, the nine Justices look to close their annual term by issuing what are..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:45Published

Tweets about this