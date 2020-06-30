Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals



Related videos from verified sources Supreme Court Rules On Consumer Financial Protection Bureau



The Supreme Court ruled that the president has broad authority to fire the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but what does that mean for the future of the agency? Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:04 Published 9 hours ago Supreme Court: LA Abortion Restrictions Violate the Constitution



Another high-profile ruling from the Supreme Court, this time striking down restrictions on abortion passed into law in Louisiana. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published 11 hours ago Inside Politics: Supreme Court Rulings P.3



As if the year 2020 has not been tumultuous enough, here’s comes the U.S. Supreme Court. Every year towards the end of June, the nine Justices look to close their annual term by issuing what are.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:45 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this