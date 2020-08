UK: Campaign Against Arms Trade Considers Legal Move As Government Resumes Arms-sales-to-Saudi Licences - Leigh Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss made the announcement in a written statement which was immediately condemned by CAAT. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this