UK: Purpose Built – John Lewis Considers Move Into Affordable Rental Housing - Charles Russell Speechlys LLP Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The announcement that John Lewis is considering a move into mixed use affordable rental housing might sound puzzling but could make good business sense. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral



While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this