United States: Telehealth Update: CMS Proposed CY 2021 Payment Policies, Extension Of The Public Health Emergency, Increasing Access After COVID-19, And The Coronavirus Stimulus Package - Mintz

Reuters US stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans' coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports. The GOP continued negotiations on its initial fiscal relief plan throughout the day. The $1 trillion package includes another round of $1,200 payments and...
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least..
The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders. They have been allowed to enter the United States if returning to same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published