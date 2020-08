Canada: Bill 195 Ends The State Of Emergency: What Ontario Employers Should Know - McMillan LLP Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

On July 24, 2020 the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act 2020, known colloquially as Bill 195, came into effect, bringing an end to the COVID-19 declared provincial state of emergency under EMCPA. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Tom Wolf Allows Bill To Become Law Without Signature



The bill will require state agencies to process public records during a state of emergency. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this