UK: Coronavirus And The Impact On Neurorehabilitation - Leigh Day

A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid



A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida



As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling. They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus. Treating the crushing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago