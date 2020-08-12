UK: Coronavirus And The Impact On Neurorehabilitation - Leigh Day
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 (
7 hours ago) At the time of writing, it is over four months since the UK's lockdown measures were introduced in an effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
3 days ago
[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced...
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks 01:28
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid
A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago
Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida
As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling.
They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus.
Treating the crushing..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this