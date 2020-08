Australia: Higher education: Asset solutions for cash-challenged universities: Real estate and infrastructure - KordaMentha Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Universities should evaluate their balance sheets to identify solutions for pressing revenue and strategic challenges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Legal Strategy Higher education: Asset solutions for cash-challenged universities: Real estate and infrastructure https://t.co/S229gA1rQH By @kordamentha 2 days ago