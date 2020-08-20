UK: Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme From 1 March To 31 October 2020 - Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Visit County Durham Find out what you need to do if you've claimed too much or not enough from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ➡️… https://t.co/rY0wfTUPtB 12 hours ago Lovewell Blake On the 1 August there were changes to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, more details can be found here: https://t.co/jhzLdFrLCc 13 hours ago EA Assist Making sure your data is right when claiming CJRS It’s important that you provide the data needed to process your c… https://t.co/7qWhWKmXVA 13 hours ago Mondaq Europe Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme From 1 March To 31 October 2020 https://t.co/hMLuJOIUbu 13 hours ago Mondaq UK Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme From 1 March To 31 October 2020 https://t.co/l8tXkXdjcn 13 hours ago Employment Law Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme From 1 March To 31 October 2020 https://t.co/ktiQtAol6p #HR #Law 13 hours ago The Main Deal RT @Business_Works: The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is flexible from 1 July. Employees can work part time & furloughed other days they… 15 hours ago Business Works UK The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is flexible from 1 July. Employees can work part time & furloughed other days… https://t.co/qgDqXKFXYf 15 hours ago