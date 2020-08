You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 11 Afghan Sikhs reach India, claim persecution; one recounts Taliban abduction



11 Afghan citizens landed on New Delhi on Sunday. They have been provided short-term visas by the Indian government. The travellers included one Nidan Singh, who had been abducted by the Taliban from a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:21 Published on July 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources United States: Tennessee Governor Signs COVID-19 Liability Shield Into Law - Ford & Harrison LLP Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the Tennessee COVID-19 Recovery Act into law on Monday, August 17, 2020. The Act protects businesses, healthcare providers,...

Mondaq 2 days ago





Tweets about this