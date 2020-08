You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison



In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:47 Published 2 hours ago Defense attorney discusses Golden State Killer trial



Defense attorney Candice Fields provides insight into the end of the Golden State Killer trial. Credit: KTXL Duration: 11:52 Published 5 hours ago Golden State Killer Is Sentenced



The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California. Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole. To avoid the death penalty, he.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:31 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this