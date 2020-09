United States: A Loss In SCOTUS Prompts New CMS Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking - Foley Hoag LLP Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On August 4th, CMS released a proposed rule titled Treatment of Medicare Part C Days in the Calculation of a Hospital's Medicare Disproportionate Patient Percentage (DPP). 👓 View full article

