You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena



Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed. CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request Friday.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago The Opioid Crisis Cost American Economy Over $2 Trillion



Opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy $2.15 trillion. This is according to a notice of claim filed in bankruptcy court by most of the United States. The filing was made by New York, 48.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago 'This is voter suppression!' Truck seen loading mailboxes in New York amid mail-in maelstrom



A shocking view of what a filmer said was "voter suppression" was filmed in New York City, when a United States Postal Service truck is seen taking postal mailboxes off the streets on Monday (August.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this