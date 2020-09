Australia: Insurer Successfully Resists Production Of Insurance Policies In Class Action - Evans V Davantage Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2020] FCA 473 - Clyde & Co Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The decision provides useful guidance on when a court may order disclosure of insurance documents in a class action. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this