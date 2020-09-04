United States: Two Mortgage Brokers Settle CFPB Charges For Deceptive Advertising - Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Friday, 4 September 2020 (
4 days ago) Two mortgage brokers settled CFPB charges for misleading and deceptive advertising and inadequate disclosures.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer
In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published on July 30, 2020
Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters
A Missouri couple made headlines when they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns at protesters outside their mansion. Now, CNN reports the Patricia and Mark McCloskey have been charged with the..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published on July 20, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this