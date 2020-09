You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tax write-offs for work-from-home employees



Half a year of a coronavirus lockdown, and with so many of us working from home, you might be hoping you could offset the high cost of those summer electric bills on your taxes. Write-offs for.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 5 days ago Small Businesses Hope Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Provides Much Needed Boost



After a dormant spring because of coronavirus, retailers hope the tax free weekend will be a jump start. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Drop In Hotel Occupancy Taking Toll On Miami-Dade's Bed Tax Collection



CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with Wendy Kallergis, the president of the Greater Miami Hotel Motel Association, for some perspective. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:25 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this