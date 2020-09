United States: CCC Sets The Table For Vote On Proposed Regulatory Changes - Foley Hoag LLP Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

On August 28, 2020, the Cannabis Control Commission held a meeting to discuss the public comments on proposed amendments to the Commission's adult-use and medical marijuana regulations. 👓 View full article

