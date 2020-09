Canada: Lamb v Co-Operators General Insurance, 2020 ONSC 4955 - McLeish Orlando LLP Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Superior Court of Justice in Lamb v Co-Operators General Insurance, 2020 ONSC 4955 recently dismissed the motion for summary judgment brought by Co-Operators, the OPCF 44R insurer. 👓 View full article

