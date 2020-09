Canada: Ontario Government Extends Protections For Temporary Layoffs To January 2, 2021 - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

On September 3, 2020, Ontario's government announced that it would extend layoff protections, preventing temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 from automatically becoming terminations of employment. πŸ‘“ View full article