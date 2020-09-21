|
United States: Federal District Court Rules Nicki Minaj's Remake Of Tracy Chapman Song Protected By Fair Use - Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A U.S. district court judge has ruled that Nicki Minaj's song Sorry, a remake of the Tracy Chapman song Baby Can I Hold You, is protected by fair use and thus does ...
|
|
|
|
|
