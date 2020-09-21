United States: Remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - A Message From Our Chair, Larren M. Nashelsky - Morrison & Foerster LLP

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...
After the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Friday, people went to the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C to hold a vigil and honor the late Justice's legacy. The event was later crashed by right..