UK: Coronavirus - Updated Furlough Pay Guidance - Veale Wasbrough Vizards Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) has less than two months left to run, but continues to attract lots of attention around administration and ensuring claims are processed correctly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dick's Sporting Goods Extends Pandemic Pay for Workers



Dick's Sporting Goods will extend pandemic premium pay through December. The retailer was forced to furlough much of its workforce due to the coronavirus earlier this year. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this