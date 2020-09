PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have 00:46 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do...