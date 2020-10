The UK Chancellor has announced a new Job Support Scheme to replace the furlough scheme. It will start on 1 November and run for six months.

UK: New 'Job Support Scheme' To Follow The End Of Furlough - Veale Wasbrough Vizards The Chancellor has announced a new 'Job Support Scheme' (New Scheme) under which the Government will top up the wages of workers, so that they can be paid for up...

Mondaq 1 week ago