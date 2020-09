You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Claims He’s Paid Taxes, Offers No Proof



Trump Claims He’s Paid Taxes, Offers No Proof Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 10 hours ago Appeals court extends pause on absentee ballot extensions in Wisconsin



Little more than five weeks out from the election, any extra time to get your mail-in ballot delivered will remain on pause by order of a federal appeals court. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:07 Published 22 hours ago NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017



President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this