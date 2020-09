You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk And Family Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine



Filip Singer-Pool/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his family aren't planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, he told The New York Times' Kara Swisher in an episode of the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 38 minutes ago UM Researchers Looking For Volunteers As They Enter Phase 3 Of COVID Vaccine Clinical Trials



CBS4's Karli Barnett spoke with the researchers, who are feeling optimistic. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago University of Miami Enters Phase 3 Of COVID Vaccine Clinical Trials



Researchers say they need 1,500 volunteers, adding that they really need people of color to participate since those communities have been most severely impacted by COVID. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this